D Smoke Brings Out His Brother SiR During Birthday Show In Inglewood

D Smoke wears Inglewood on his sleeve through and through, and we love to see it! You may recognize the name from his time winning Netflix’ Rhythm & Flow, or maybe you saw his standout collaboration with Snoop Dogg on “Gaspar Yanga.” Either way, D Smoke’s contributions to the genre of Hip-Hop as a whole do not go unnoticed.

On Tuesday, October 17th, the teacher-turned-rapper not only celebrated his birthday, but performed a hometown show at Miracle Theater on Market Street in Inglewood. This was a beautifully executed night of musicality, backed by a live band including a drummer, a pianist, a flute, sax and trombone player, backup singers, and guitarist.

With D Smoke’s deep roots in Los Angeles, it was only right to call on the homies to pull up! Surprise guests included Compton’s own Buddy, who performed his popular hit “Black,” and Dreamville’s own Cozz who performed “Cry.” D Smoke also brought out his brother Davion Farris to perform “Fly,” a certified fan favorite.

Soon, it became a family affair, as D Smoke brings out his other brother SiR to perform their collaborative single “Work Hard Play Hard.” The song’s official music video was released just one month ago.

SiR went on to provide all the R&B vibes, singing “The Recipe” before serenading D Smoke with a Happy Birthday song. The show also ended with a beautiful cake that was presented to D Smoke on stage.





