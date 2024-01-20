Snoop Dogg Declines $100 Million OnlyFans Offer Out of Respect for Wife Shante Broadus

Recently on the Instagram Live series “Wake & Bake with Double S Express,” rap legend Snoop Dogg disclosed that he turned down a staggering $100 million offer from OnlyFans, a well-known content subscription service. The platform proposed that Snoop could earn the hefty sum by posting NSFW (Not Safe For Work) content, a proposition the rapper refused, citing respect for his wife, Shante Broadus.

Snoop Dogg, known for hits like “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” emphasized the importance of his relationship with his wife, Shante Broadus, who is also his manager. He expressed, “I got a Black wife. Ain’t no way in the world she gonna allow me to go on there and pull that thang out for no amount of money.” This statement underlines the mutual respect and the strong bond the couple shares, which evidently outweighs any financial incentive.

The couple’s relationship dates back to their teenage years when they both attended Long Beach Polytechnic High School in California. Their history is filled with shared moments, including attending school dances and prom together before graduating in 1989. They solidified their commitment to each other by tying the knot in June 1997 and later renewing their vows in 2008, showcasing the longevity and strength of their partnership.

During the interview, Snoop, 52, recounted how the proposal from OnlyFans was presented to him. The platform suggested that he could easily make millions, similar to other creators who have earned fortunes by posting explicit content. The proposition was straightforward: “They were like, ‘OnlyFans wants you to come on there, Snoop. You could do about $100 million. All you gotta do is pull that thang out,’” he recounted.

Despite the lucrative offer, Snoop Dogg’s decision to decline the OnlyFans deal highlights his values and the respect he holds for his marriage and his wife’s feelings.

