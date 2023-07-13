28
Snoop Dogg Recalls Having a Roach the Size of a Dollar Bill

Snoop Dogg once had a roach, and we are not talking about the end of some smoke. In a new interview with Nardwaur, Snoop revealed that he once kept a roach, that grew to the size of a dollar bill, which he nicknamed “The Gooch.”

“Gooch used to live with me in my apartment. We tried to kill the motherfucker when we first moved in but he wouldn’t die. He kept getting bigger and bigger. I stayed in that apartment for about six, seven months. Gooch grew to the size of a whole dollar bill. We used to leave food out for him and everything.”

– Snoop Dogg

You can hear it from Snoop below.






