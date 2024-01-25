1
Stephen A. Smith on Debating Trump: ‘Eat Him Alive’

Donald Trump won’t take a debate stage, but Stephen A. Smith knows he could “eat him alive.”

Speaking with Howard Stern, Smith reveals that he is ready for any debate smoke and would love to take on Trump.

“I have my show First Take on ESPN every weekday morning, right?” Stephen A. said. “It’s a debate show. I would love to be in a presidential debate. I’d eat him alive. I wouldn’t run for the presidency, but I’d debate Trump any day of the week. Any day of the week. Name the time and place and I’d show up.”






