Chris Brown Drops ’11:11′ Album Featuring Future, Davido & More

Chris Brown dropped his new album 11:11. Hitting Instagram earlier this week, the singer revealed the tracklist, which has ballooned from 11 to 22. The album features Maeta, Byron Messia, Future, Fridayy, Lojay, and Davido.

You can hear the album below.

Chris Brown pulled up on Uncle Shannon Sharpe for the Club Shay Shay podcast. Reflecting on his work ethic, Breezy revealed that he has over 15,000 unreleased songs.

The revelation came after Sharpe asked Brown what was his top three songs he ever done. “It’s so hard with me because just to be honest with you, I have about 15,000 unreleased songs,” Brown said.

He added, “It was a point where I used to stay in the studio like when I was doing a lot of my earlier albums, I had to learn. But I wanna say around the F.A.M.E. album, I was kinda like in my zone. I knew what I wanted.”

Originally, 11:11 would only be 11 tracks, which prompted a reply to fans.

“I see Some of my die hard fans wanting me to add more songs for the new project and I love y’all for that. But, I just feel I need you all to really miss me and take my art seriously. IM JUST focused on giving y’all the best to digest. 11:11 make a wish.”

The wish must have been for more music because it is here.

Chris Brown recently dropped his latest single, “Summer Too Hot,” heard below, and featured on Ciara’s single, heard here.





