Egyptian perfume oil brand Tapputi stuns with latest campaign. – The brand new Tapputi Egyptian Perfume Oils “Get Set For Love” Valentine’s campaign is shot and filmed in the magical backdrop of Port Said, Egypt. The campaign features breathtaking images captured by international art director and photographer Dina Yosry.

In a move to unveil the heart of magical Egypt, Tapputi embarked on a breathtaking Valentine’s shoot in the enchanting land of pharaohs. The team, driven by a desire to offer South African clients a glimpse into Egypt’s mystique, believes that nothing quite matches the natural lighting and enchantment of this majestic destination.

Yosry, renowned for capturing the essence of Egypt’s magic, successfully encapsulated the brand’s identity in every frame. Her creativity, styling expertise and meticulous planning together with talented make-up artist,

Rahma Elshamy’s, extraordinary skill added an extra layer of glamour and brought the vision of Tapputi’s campaign to life in every frame. It’s never been this easy to fall in love…

International Egyptian celebrity, model and sports star, Youssef Elezaby, known for working with brands like COLONEL and Givago as well as Egyptian model, Rola Khater and South African model and influencer Danelle Liebenberg El-Far are featured in the shoot.

Liebenberg El-Far has been associated with Tapputi since the brand’s launch in South Africa and is permanently based in Egypt. She is currently making a prominent name for herself as international model and influencer in the Middle East.

“Over the past year and a half, TAPPUTI has become a sensation, embraced by influencers and celebrities alike. Icons like Anneline Kriel, Kelly Khumalo, Rozanne McKenzie, Chané Grobler, Margit Meyer-Rödenbeck and many others have endorsed the brand, contributing to the thousands of women and men across South Africa who have fallen in love with TAPPUTI’S luxurious offerings. We bring a truly unique, original and authentic, A-grade Egyptian perfume oil encased in the most exquisite vintage glass bottles at an affordable price to the market. We have managed to put these enchanting perfume oils within reach of every woman and man out there. You can now afford style, beauty and luxury.”~ Tapputi creative team

With this shoot and campaign, TAPPUTI also unveiled its latest creation, just in time for the month of love. Tahara Pink Musk, a floral musk fragrance that opens with finest notes of Fresh Rose and uplifting Apple. It is a fragrant symphony designed to enchant and captivate.

This addition expands their high-quality luxury range of original Egyptian perfume oils to now boast a total of 23 unique perfume fragrances including Tapputi Man.

As the magic of Egypt is weaved into the essence of TAPPUTI, their clients can anticipate more visual journeys that will transport them to the heart of this extraordinary land.

