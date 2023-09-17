47
Teyana Taylor Breaks Silence On Marriage: ‘Iman And I Are Separated’

Rumors have been flying about the marriage of Teyan Taylor and Iman Shumpert. Allegations of infidelity hit the internet when a woman posted a video wearing Iman’s chain. Now Teyana is breaking her silence about their marriage and announced on her Instagram page that they are separated.

AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, “infidelity” ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT. We just keep y’all asses out the group chat lol, which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise. The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y’all. Okay AunTey taking y’all back out the chat bye! 😘❤️🌹

