The Source Magazine Remembers Hip Hop Pioneer Lovebug Starski Four Years Later

“Peace to Ron G, Brucie B, Kid Capri/ Funkmaster Flex and Lovebug Starski…” – Biggie Smalls “Juicy”

The Hip-Hop community mourned the loss of one of the founding fathers of Hip Hop culture, Lovebug Starski, who passed away on this date four years ago at 57 years old.

Starski, whose real name is Kevin Smith, allegedly died from a heart attack in Las Vegas, but the cause of his death has never been confirmed,

Lovebug Starski is one of only two people who is said to have coined the term “Hip Hop” and, along with partners Brucie B and DJ Hollywood, was instrumental as a DJ, emcee, and producer in the instructional days of Hip Hop in the South Bronx. He was a regular DJ at Harlem World and the legendary Rooftop Roller Disco.





