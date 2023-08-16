Tina Knowles Shuts Down ‘Ridiculous’ Reports of Personal Beyoncé Toilet Seats

Tina Knowles has had enough of the Internet’s bad Beyoncé rumors. Last week, an image of black containers labeled “Beyoncé Toilet Seats” hit the web, leading people to believe the iconic singer travels with her own bathroom equipment. Knowles was tracked down by TMZ and blasted the “ridiculous” rumors.

“Those are stands that you put fans on, they’re called toilet seats,” Knowles said.

On another rumor, Beyoncé didn’t intentionally omit Lizzo during her Renaissance World Tour show in Boston, according to Ms. Tina Knowles.

Fans at the Renaissance World Tour in Boston pointed out that Beyoncé skipped over Lizzo’s name during her “Queens Remix” performance of “Break My Soul.” The segment normally lists the iconic women throughout music history. During that performance, Beyoncé repeated Erykah Badu‘s last name instead.

This follows a scathing lawsuit that accused Lizzo of multiple forms of harassment and discrimination. You can read more on that here.

Hitting the Jasmine Brand comments, Tina Knowles notes Beyoncé didn’t sing her own sister’s name either.

Fans also pointed out Beyoncé using Badu could also be the acknowledgment of the Neo Soul legend shading her over her tour wardrobe choices. You can read more on that here.





