The Source |[WATCH] Lil Duval Gets Boosie To Do The “Ankle Monitor Dance”

146 1 minute read

Baton Rouge rap favorite Boosie Badazz was granted bond by a federal judge, who gave him permission to travel to do shows, but gave him one stipulation which will supposedly keep him in line.

While hangimg out in Jacksonville, Florida for Duval Day, Boosie showed off his new dance move that he created out of the hassle of wearing an ankle monitor, which is a part of his release conditions.

Boosie is currently facing federal firearms charges, which stems from being caught with an illegal weapon following a traffic stop in San Diego, California last month.






