4
20
2
43
35
32
15
33
3
1
10
44
23
29
30
5
40
11
25
46
37
14
22
49
26
16
34
18
9
31
38
8
13
48
39
24

Today In Hip Hop History: Big L Dropped His Debut Album ‘Lifestylez Ov Da Poor and Dangerous’ 29 Years Ago

139 1 minute read

On this date twenty-nine years ago, Big L dropped his debut and only full-length studio album Lifestylez Ov Da Poor And Dangerous, on Columbia Records.

Aside from, eloquently stated by The Source Magazine at the time, “[coming] with ill animated lyrics, combined with metaphors that stun; a combo sure to have suckas on the run,” Big L also ushered in two emcees that are very prominent in the culture today: a then-unknown Killa Cam and a semi-established Jay-Z.

Produced primarily by the legendary Lord Finesse with Showbiz and Buckwild on the help out, this was a Diggin’ In The Crates album. According to “Funky Technician” Lord Finesse, who had a hand in some of the album’s production, in an interview commemorating the album’s 15th anniversary, he said this about the posse track “8 Iz Enuff”, With that [song] L just thought he had to do a track with the rappers from his hood. And he definitely wanted to put on [those particular emcees]… We looking like, ‘How you gonna put eight niggas on one track?’ [And he was like], ‘Don’t worry, I got this.’”

He definitely had it too.

Unfortunately, Lifestylez Ov Da Poor And Dangerous would be the only album released by L in his life as he was fatally shot in Harlem in 1999.

Salute to Big L kaka Lamont Coleman(RIP), Lord Finesse, Jay-Z, Cam’ron, Grand Daddy I, U, and everyone else who helped make this album a piece of Hip Hop history!






Source link

139 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

[WATCH] B.G. Tells Lil Wayne Stop Playing With Hot Boys Reunion

[WATCH] B.G. Tells Lil Wayne Stop Playing With Hot Boys Reunion

Stephen Marley Drops ‘Old Soul’ LP, First Album In Seven Years

Stephen Marley Drops ‘Old Soul’ LP, First Album In Seven Years

Woman Attacks Mutare Magistrate With A Hammer Over Alleged Affair

Future Gives Update on Album with Metro Boomin: ‘Album on the Way’

Future Gives Update on Album with Metro Boomin: ‘Album on the Way’

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo