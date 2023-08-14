Today In Hip Hop History: N.W.A. Released Their Second Project ‘100 Miles And Runnin’ 33 Years Ago

On this date in 1990, “the world’s most dangerous group” dropped their second album and only EP, 100 Miles And Runnin on the Ruthless/.Priority label.

This was also the first release by N.W.A. sans their lead songwriter and most celebrated emcee O’Shea “Ice Cube” Jackson after a contract dispute forced the now famed rapper/actor to make his infamous departure from the group. This 5-track project was the first to throw a dart in the beef between between Ice Cube and N.W.A., which led to the Cube’s legendary “No Vaseline” diss.

Even without Cube, 100 Miles reached platinum status in just under two years and for the first time, the crew could actually thank radio play for helping to push the album.

The EP’s title track is probably the most memorable of the project, being that the songs appears on the EP as well as the on N.W.A’s Greatest Hits. “Real Niggaz”, one of the project’s most celebrated b-sides, also appeared on the group’s final album, Niggaz4Life.

Salute to Dj Yella, Mc Ren, Dr. Dre and the late Eazy -E for this timeless piece of Hip Hop history!





