Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’ Set to Have Five Different Artworks

Travis Scott is set to deliver an unforgettable performance in front of the Pyramids of Egypt on July 28th. The ancient and iconic location, considered one of The Seven Wonders of The Ancient World, will serve as the backdrop for Travis Scott’s highly anticipated show, immersing fans in the world of his forthcoming album, Utopia.

In addition to the live performance, Travis Scott has unveiled that Utopia will feature five individual artworks, adding a visual element to the musical experience. Fans can also get their hands on exclusive ‘Utopia’ vinyl, CD, and merchandise box-sets, which are now available for pre-order. The limited collection showcases apparel and accessories inspired by the visionary concept of ‘Utopia’, featuring custom-designed merchandise. The intriguing artwork for the album remains a closely guarded secret, adding to the anticipation surrounding Travis Scott’s upcoming release.

‘Utopia’ vinyl, CD and merchandise box set pre-orders live on shop.travisscott.com





