[WATCH] Usher Speaks On Performing At Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show

Its official! Usher, the reigning king of R&B, will take center stage at Allegiant Stadium for the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Just as the news broke early this morning, Usher joined Zane Lowe in-studio on Apple Music 1 live from Paris to discuss today’s news for the first time. He tells Apple Music about why he’s excited to perform on “the most grand stage”, getting the call from Jay-Z, growing up watching the show and joining that special legacy of artists, his connection to host city Las Vegas and what he’s learned from doing his residency there, whether fans can expect special guests during his performance, and why he’s only just getting started.

Usher on Why He’s Excited To Perform at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show…

It’s happening. It has happened, ladies and gentlemen!! It’s been a lot like to keep secrets from my own kids at home. Yeah. A very, very close knit group of people knew and were really excited about the entire thing. Obviously a legacy. But more than anything the fact that this is the most grand stage to ever play on, man. Those 13 minutes mean everything. Been on my bucket list for a long time. I’ve been asked many a times “what are the benchmarks or what are the things that matter the most I guess to you?” It’s obviously performing, but being able to perform on stage because so many amazing performers throughout the years have have graced it and did an amazing job. So of course the obsession of that starts. But man, just the excitement in this moment like to really be able to savor this moment. You you remember the first time you ever heard your record play on the radio. You remember the first time you ever heard your voice, you know, on a on a format or radio, Right? This is like that for me. Yes, it’s one of those….I’m very, very happy…





