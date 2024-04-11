Jeezy Files For Full Custody Of Daughter With Ex Jeannie Mai

According to confirmed reports, Jeezy is reportedly seeking full custody of his young daughter with former co-host of The Real Jeannie Mai amid their divorce, claiming that Mai isn’t really present in the child’s life because of her busy work schedule.

Legal docs filed in Fulton County Superior Court by Jeezy, whose given name is Jay Jenkins, allege that Jeannie has given the role of caregiver to their 2-year-old Monaco to her Mai’s brother and mother. Jeezy’s filing cites that Jeannie’s extensive travel schedule isn’t good for their kid and adding that Jeannie has withheld his parenting time with their child for nearly 2 months.

He is requesting that the judge dissolve the current custody and parenting time arrangement that he agreed to in mediation and asked that his daughter be in his custody full time.

Jeezy says he initially agreed to move to the basement amid their breakup, but claims Jeannie broke the agreement and moved out of their family home, taking their little girl with her.

This divorce update comes almost four months after the famed TV personality responded to Jeezy for claiming she was gatekeeping Monaco from him. At the time, Jeannie said she had accommodated with all of Jeezy’s visitation requests, including time over the holidays.

The divorce battle continues between Jenkins and Mai and TheSource.com will continue to update the story as details develop.





