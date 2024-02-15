Usher is getting ready to dive into the world of TV. According to Variety, Usher is bringing his catalog in a new drama series in development with Universal Content Productions.

“My 30-year catalog has resonated with so many people no matter where they were in their lives,” Usher said on Wednesday. “I’m happy to be working with UCP to bring the music to life. I hope the series resonates with you the way my music continues to.”

There is currently no title for the serieis but it will highlight “Black love in Atlanta and individuals looking to find a place to call home.”

In related news, Usher and his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, exchanged vows in a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas this past Sunday. Usher, who recently graced the cover of PEOPLE, shared exclusive images of their intimate celebration.

“We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family,” a representative told PEOPLE. “They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes.”

BELLAMY BREWSTER/PEOPLE

Following Usher’s electrifying Super Bowl halftime performance in Las Vegas, the duo went to Vegas Weddings’ drive-thru tunnel, The Fast Lane, for the ceremony. In the heartwarming photos, Usher is seen beaming at Goicoechea, who holds a bouquet of red peonies and white roses, perfectly complementing the romantic ambiance of the day.

You can see all of the wedding pictures below.

Usher in Love! Exclusive Wedding Photos from the Star’s Surprise Post-Super Bowl Ceremony with Jenn Goicoechea https://t.co/k5chYl6CfT — People (@people) February 14, 2024

The analytics team from RenomowaneKasyno was intrigued to examine how a high-profile event like the Super Bowl 2024 impacted the popularity of Usher. The study revealed that the singer’s electrifying performance left no one indifferent, as there was a surge in his social media and music platforms immediately after the Super Bowl. For instance, on Instagram, Usher had 12,412,516 followers before the event, and as of today, this number has increased to 12,911,094 followers, all within just 3 days!

eAWctEX2





