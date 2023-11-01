NTS X Diesel TRACKS Lands in South Africa.

Diesel is proud to announce the arrival of NTS x Diesel TRACKS to South Africa. The brands launched TRACKS globally last year.

TRACKS roots are in the connectivity of music and nightlife! Bringing together a mix of progressive musical talent from around the globe. Promoting the universal language of club culture, connection, and party! Now the spotlight is on South Africa to showcase local emerging DJs. Those that fly the flag for SA’s distinctive music scene and nightlife culture.

NTS x Diesel TRACKS SA will be championing local upcoming talents and allowing listeners to discover new sounds spanning GQOM, House, Amapiano, Techno, Club, Experimental, and Drum & Bass, just to name a few. With a local focus, the partnership brings forth a global mix series. Live club nights, radio shows, talent portraits and roundtable discussions from key music collectives.​

Every last Friday of the month, starting Friday, November 3rd 2023, NTS x Diesel TRACKS SA will feature a different upcoming DJ and give listeners access to experience their mixes, on the Diesel tracks website. DJ mixes will also be showcased on the global NTS Live website.

About Diesel

Diesel is an innovative international lifestyle company, founded by Renzo Rosso in 1978. Rooted in denim mastery, they evolved into being a leader in premium fashion. Diesel is now a true alternative to the established luxury market. The brand’s collections include apparel, accessories and a wide range of lifestyle collaborations.

From fragrances, watches and jewelry, to interior design and real estate projects with Diesel Living. Discovering, supporting, and fostering creativity is part of Diesel DNA. Also of its parenting company OTB an international fashion and luxury group. Powering a variety of global iconic brands and companies.

About NTS Radio

NTS is a global music platform and radio station, broadcasting from over fifty cities every month. It started as a DIY passion project in Hackney in 2011. Their aim- to create an alternative to stagnant mainstream radio. Since then, NTS has expanded with permanent studios in Los Angeles, Manchester, and Shanghai. The platform has over 600 resident hosts, composed of a mix of musicians, DJs, artists, and everything in between.

NTS are consistently championing the underground scene and a leading voice in alternative culture. Over half the music played on NTS isn’t available on Spotify or Apple Music. With a growing global audience of 2.8 million monthly listeners, NTS are broadcasting the best in underground music on a mass scale. Completely free of charge and without on-air advertising.

