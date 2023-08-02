33
32
1
24
47
7
50
11
23
48
5
26
35
25
22
3
38
9
39
10
30
29
44
20
37
21
49
45
13
8
14
31
2
16
43
40
46
18
34
4
15

[WATCH] ASAP Bari Gets Jumped In Harlem

140 1 minute read

In a video that is now going viral, ASAP and Vlone co-founder ASAP Bari was caught out there and jumped by multiple people on a basketball court in his hometown of Harlem.

The video shows Bari squaring off with another unidentified man, but not long before others join in and begin throwing punches at the Harlem tastemaker. A man and woman eventually get in between of the altercation, which eventually ends the brawl.

Bari has had a series of unfortunate events unfold ever since he was accused of sexual assault in 2017. Since then, he has been fired from Vlone and dissed by ASAP Rocky during his Rolling Loud Set. Bari accused ASAP member Relli of being a snitch after ASAP Rocky was arrested in 2021 at LAX Airport after Relli was allegedly shot in his hand by Rocky.






Source link

140 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

DaBaby Unveils ‘New Jack City’ Inspired “SELLIN CRACK” Visual Featuring Offset

DaBaby Unveils ‘New Jack City’ Inspired “SELLIN CRACK” Visual Featuring Offset

Dive Into The Mind Of aboynamedblue With His Latest Single ‘Sierra’

Dive Into The Mind Of aboynamedblue With His Latest Single ‘Sierra’

The Source |[WATCH] YNW Melly Under Fire For Blowing Kiss In Courtroom During Double Murder Trial

The Source |[WATCH] YNW Melly Under Fire For Blowing Kiss In Courtroom During Double Murder Trial

Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley Shares Reggae Cover Of George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’

Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley Shares Reggae Cover Of George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo