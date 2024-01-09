[WATCH] BX Rapper DThang Gz Released From Prison

Two years ago, DThang Gz along with 33 other accused gang members were arrested in a 65-count indictment because of their alleged connection to several shootings in the Hoghbridge section of the Bronx.

DThang and his co-defendants, who were labeled as a part of the River Park Towers Gang, faced multiole charges including onspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, attempted assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Footage has recently hit the blogosphere showing DThang Gz being released from custody.

DThang was also gifted a diamond encrusted “Coke Boys” chain by the Coke Boys head honcho French Montana following his release from prison.





