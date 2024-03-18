[WATCH] Fans Get In Huge Brawl, Trans Woman Beaten Up During Kanye West’s Rolling Loud Show

Even though Kanye West shut down the Rolling Loud Festival 2024 weekend with Ty Dollar $ign, RIch The Kid and Playboy Carti, his set abruptly ended when a fight broke out in the crowd, leaving a trans woman brutally beaten in the melee.

The footage from Thursday’s capacity crowd performance shows what appears to be a trans woman getting into a physical altercation with one guy, which quickly turned into a full-out brawl in the crowd. The video shows the trans woman bloodied but continued in the fight despite the injuries.

A mix of bystanders is watching and cheering it on, while others are seemingly trying to break it up. Another group appears to push the person back into the fight, encouraging the chaos and shouting “WorldStar.”

It didn’t take long before the full-blown brawl calmed down, and everyone went back to partying to Yeezy’s music. No one was arrested, and no injuries were reported.





