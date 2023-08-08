[WATCH] Footage Of The Alabama Riverfront Dock Brawl Goes Viral

Over the weekend, a battle royale went down in Montgomery, Alabama at the city’s Riverfront Park, where a Black dock worker was jumped by a group of white passengers of a boat he asked to move. Things quickly escalated into today’s viral sensation after a group of Black men swarmed and even swam to the area to come to the aid of the dock worker. The footage from the massive fight has since went viral, with several spoof reenactments to match.

The meleé was no laughing matter, with Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed releasing a statement online, saying, “Last night, the Montgomery Police Department acted swiftly to detain several reckless individuals for attacking a man who was doing his job. Warrants have been signed and justice will be served. This was an unfortunate incident which never should have occurred. As our police department investigates these intolerable actions, we should not become desensitized to violence of any kind in our community. Those who choose violence will be held accountable by our criminal justice system.”





