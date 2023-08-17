TCL Electronics Announces New Partnership With JD Group Bringing Cutting-Edge TVs To Even More Consumers Across South Africa

TCL Electronics, a global leader in consumer electronics, is excited to announce that a distribution partnership has been signed with JD Group, a leading retailer of electronic goods in South Africa.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone as TCL’s state-of-the-art televisions become available to more consumers at Incredible Connection and HiFiCorp stores across the country, offering South African consumers unparalleled access to the latest advancements in home entertainment.

As the No. 1 Android TV and Google TV brand in the world and the world’s No. 2 TV brand, TCL has consistently pushed the boundaries of technology, revolutionizing the way we experience television. Through this partnership with JD Group, TCL aims to make its cutting-edge TVs even more accessible to a wider audience, enhancing the entertainment experiences of households throughout South Africa.

“We are excited to join forces with JD Group and expand our presence in the vibrant South African market,” Muhammed Ebrahim, Sales Manager at TCL South Africa says. “JD Group shares our passion for delivering top-tier technology and superior customer experiences. This collaboration will provide consumers with direct access to our latest range of televisions, showcasing our commitment to redefining home entertainment.”

The availability of TCL TVs at both Incredible Connection and HiFiCorp stores coincides with TCL’s latest product range launch, featuring innovative display technologies, enhanced audio capabilities, and seamless integration with smart home ecosystems. Consumers can expect an unparalleled visual and auditory experience that transforms their living rooms into immersive entertainment hubs.

“We are delighted to welcome TCL Electronics to the JD Tech stores and online platforms,” says Stef Michael – Marketing Executive at JD Group. “TCL’s reputation for innovation and quality aligns perfectly with our commitment to offering the best in consumer electronics. With TCL’s impressive range of televisions now available in Incredible and HifiCorp stores and online, we are confident that our customers will be thrilled with the elevated home entertainment options.”

TCL Electronics’ partnership with JD Group is a testament to the brand’s dedication to enriching lives through innovation. As the availability of TCL TVs expands across Incredible Connection and HiFiCorp stores, more South African households can enjoy the ultimate home entertainment experiences that only TCL can deliver.

More information on these units and more can be found at TCL South Africa | TVs and Electronics | TCL.com

Source: The Platinum Club