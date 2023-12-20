47
[WATCH] Jadakiss Shows Off Gymnastic Skills While In Trench Coat

139 1 minute read

The L.O.X. has always shown an acute interest in managing their health, especially Styles P and Jadakiss. This was seen last week when Jadakiss showed off his gymnastic skills, balancing better than most on the gym rings.

Jada is known for pulling off unexpected physical feats, including doing pull-ups in Timbs on the NYC streets and doing almost perfect windmills showing off his breakdancing skills. Emphasizing the importance of health, he stated on an episode of his Facebook Watch show, “The Pull Up,” with guest Lil Cease, “I think healthy is gangsta. Everybody wanna be tough guys and this and that, and rich. If you not healthy, you can’t be alive to spend your money.”






