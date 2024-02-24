WATCH: Joey Bada$$ Delivers ‘A Love Letter to Black Women’

Bumble’s latest Black History Month initiative, featuring Joey Badass, pays tribute to Black women’s invaluable contributions.

Partnering with creative director and musician Jesse Boykins III, Bumble builds on the success of last year’s #LoveLettersToBlackWomen campaign, which Adweek recognized for its powerful storytelling.

The newly launched poetic video showcases a vulnerable side of Joey Badass, underscoring Bumble’s commitment to uplifting Black women’s voices. This initiative blends artistry, emotion, and dialogue, celebrating the indispensable role of Black women in society. Bumble encourages everyone to share and amplify this poignant exploration of love and appreciation for Black women.





