Masego Releases ‘What You Wanna Try’ (Kooldrink (Amapiano) Remix) – GRAMMY® nominated artist Masego reups, recharges, and revitalizes four tracks from his acclaimed self-titled album, Masego, with the brand new Masego Remixes, out now.

NEW MASEGO REMIXES – LISTEN HERE

About The Remixes

Kweku Sanderson delivers a nostalgic, hyper catchy Detroit House take on “What You Wanna Try.” Kooldrink infuses his Remix of the latter with Amapiano spirit and swagger. Kooldrink is known for his collaboration with the recent GRAMMY® nominated R&B fusion artist Tyla. Elsewhere, Pocket revamps “Say You Want Me,” and Jamie Brown elevates the enthralling and entrancing “Black Anime” with energetic reimagining.

Masego has continued to deconstruct and reconstruct anthems from his latest opus. Earlier this year, he served up a fan favorite Remix of “You Never Visit Me” [feat. Wale & Enny].

Masego’s Grand Reviews

Rated R&B noted, “Still reeling from being left without a partner, Masego invites his newly added guests to share stories of abandonment.”

SoulBounce hailed it as a “catchy bop.” Essence touted it on “Best New Music This Week” and described it as “Sensational.” In 2024 Masego will embark on his headline Where We Goin? Europe / UK tour. The tour will feature special guest Tanerélle. Hitting Berlin, Milan, Madrid, Amsterdam, London and many more cities. Tickets are available for purchase HERE.

Reaching yet another high watermark, his self-titled album Masego incited widespread critical applause upon arrival. Vogue extensively profiled him, hailing ‘Masego’ as “his most introspective album yet.” Praising his “balancing act between vulnerability and dogged confidence.”

Pitchfork highlighted the record among “33 Great Records You May Have Missed.” “Masego sticks to his whimsical trap-jazz sound on his self-titled album, but adds a little more verve to his step.”

HYPEBEAST raved, “Well worth the wait, Masego returned with another dose of meticulously layered instrumentation. This interspersed with the occasional burst of beatboxing.”

The jazz/hip-hop/RnB multi-instrumentalist prodigy has amassed nearly two billion combined global streams in his career to date. His full-length debut album featured the breakout hit Tadow. Now certified Platinum in the U.S., Diamond in Brazil and Gold in Mexico.

The deluxe EP Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, which included the RIAA Gold-certified hit “Mystery Lady Ft. Don Toliver.” This earned Masego his first GRAMMY® nomination.

