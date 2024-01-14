Tiny’s Daughter Zonnique Pullins Reveals Questionable Relationship with Bandhunta Izzy

Xscape singer Tiny Harris’ daughter, Zonnique Pullins, has found herself at the center of a social media storm after her relationship with the father of her child, Bandhunta Izzy, went viral. The couple’s recent YouTube video, where they candidly discussed their relationship dynamics, sparked intense reactions from viewers and raised concerns about the toxicity in their relationship.

On Tuesday, January 9, Zonnique and Izzy uploaded a question-and-answer video to their YouTube channel, ‘The Hunta Family.’ About eight minutes into the video, Zonnique posed a challenging question to her boyfriend: “Would we still be together if we didn’t have our 3-year-old daughter?”

Izzy’s response was brutally honest. He stated, “No,” explaining that he believed Zonnique had envisioned raising their daughter in a two-parent household, which led her to tolerate a lot of issues in their relationship. He went on to say, “I wouldn’t be with you neither.” Zonnique, taken aback by his candid response, urged Izzy to clarify his reasoning.

Izzy explained, “I have four kids, and this is the only child I was in the household with from start to finish. But I would’ve kicked you to the curb.” He accused Zonnique of displaying an attitude that he could not tolerate.

The video quickly cut to the next question, leaving viewers shocked and concerned by the couple’s frank exchange.

In the comment section of the video, fans expressed their dismay and disapproval of the couple’s revelations. Many criticized the relationship as toxic and urged Zonnique to reconsider her future with Izzy.

One YouTube user wrote, “This seems toxic and embarrassing. He basically told her he doesn’t want her and he is tolerating the relationship. They both need to figure out how to be healed and healthy together or separate, cause this is not okay.”

Another comment read, “She needs to run and never look back. She’s blocking who God really has for her. He’s childish and needs some counseling. You’re too pretty to deal with this sis. I don’t think he loves you; he’s only here for baby Hunter.”

Social media’s reaction to Zonnique’s viral video with Bandhunta Izzy highlights concerns surrounding their relationship. Many viewers perceive it as toxic and unhealthy, with Izzy’s candid admission raising questions about the longevity of their union. Many agree Zonnique navigates this challenging chapter in her personal life, it is essential for her to prioritize her well-being and the well-being of her child, making decisions that lead to healing and personal growth.

Watch the video below:

Zonnique what’s not clicking? He’s literally telling you he don’t want to be with you. pic.twitter.com/eoD8zbfNGy — Nas (@NasirLeigh) January 12, 2024





