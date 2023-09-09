‘One Chip Challenge’ Products Removed From Stores After 14-Year Old Dies

When will these deadly trends and challenges stop?The creators of the Paqui One Chip Challenge tortilla snacks have removed their products from store shelves after a Massachusetts boy died attempting a social media challenge.

14-year-old Harris Wolobah tried the Paqui One Chip Challenge at school and immediately complained of abdominal pain, his mother, Lois, told NBC 10 Boston. Harris was a member of the Doherty Memorial High School boys basketball team. He also started up his own basketball league at St. Bernard’s Church, WCVB reported.

His family picked him up from school and took him home. He initially said he felt better, but his condition quickly deteriorated. Harris was rushed to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

According to the NY Post, the “One Chip Challenge” tests how long a person can go without drinking water or a beverage after eating one Paqui tortilla chip.

The company said their One Chip products were intended for adults only and were not intended for children, pregnant women, anyone with allergies to spicy ingredients.

“We have seen an increase in teens and other individuals not heeding these warnings,” the company said on its website. “As a result, while the product continues to adhere to food safety standards, out of an abundance of caution, we are actively working with our retailers to remove the product from shelves.”

Paqui is offering refunds on any of the company’s single-serve “One Chip Challenge” products. The flaming hot chips contain Carolina Reaper Pepper and Naga Viper Pepper, according to the company’s website.

Paqui also advised people to seek medical care if they experienced trouble breathing, fainting or prolonged nausea after eating the “extremely hot” tortilla chips.

“After touching the chip, wash your hands with soap and do not touch eyes or other sensitive areas,” the company states.

“Harris was one of the kids that consistently came to me and tried to stay and play an extra game,” Doherty coach Douglas Hill said. “He just loved the game of basketball and wanted to really improve.”

A GoFundMe account collected over $24,000 toward its $30,000 goal, as of Tuesday afternoon.

