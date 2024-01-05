[WATCH] Kevin Hart Calls Katt Williams’ Shannon Sharpe Interview “Sad”

Comedian Katt WIlliams really shook the room among rappers and comedians alike on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, which has prompted almost all the people mentioned to respond including famous funny man Kevin Hart.

Katt suggested that Hart is an “industry plant”, asking, “Has there ever been a comedian to get their own sitcom and a starring role in a movie like Hart did with “Soul Plane” on their first year in Los Angeles?” Hart responded to Williams on X, saying, “Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad. In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film ‘LIFT’ which will be dropping on @netflix in 8 days!!!!! There is a moment in the trailer where @gugumbatharaw says ‘They Really Love You’….I now know she’s talking about ‘Katt’ Mark yo calendars world!!!! This one is SPECIAL!!!!”

Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad. In the meantime…. Please enjoy MY MOVIE TRAILER to my next film “LIFT” which will be dropping on @netflix in 8 days!!!!! There is a moment in the trailer where @gugumbatharaw says “They Really Love You” ….I now know… pic.twitter.com/vM8PhVoC08 — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) January 4, 2024





