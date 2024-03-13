23
[WATCH] Lil Cease Finally Speaks On Diddy Allegations, Unreleased Biggie Songs

139 1 minute read

Confidant of the late Notorious B.I.G. and Junior Mafia member Lil Cease sat down with TMZ and broke his silence about the sexual assault, rape and other related allegations made against his former boss at Bad Boy, Sean “Diddy” Combs. He also mentioned that there are no more unreleased songs made by Biggie.

When asked about Diddy’s $30 million sexual assault allegation filed by producer Li Rod and Cease responded, “At the end of the day, a lot of things is accusations. We don’t know if it’s true or if it’s not. I’m not the one to say what’s true and what’s not. But I hope everyone finds comfort, finds peace. And that’s how I see it.”






Source link

