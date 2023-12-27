WATCH: Lil Wayne Says He is the LeBron James of Rap

Lil Wayne revealed which NBA player’s career most mirrors his. Speaking on Bleacher Report, Weezy F stated he is the LeBron James of rap.

“I would say that I’m like a LeBron,” Wayne revealed. “I dropped my first solo album when I was 14, and that’s the same album I’m talking about that went platinum. And Ive been doing this at this pace of higher ever since, just like him.”

Lil Wayne and Young Money Entertainment has brought Hip-Hop to some of the biggest acts and runs in history. Lil Wayne himself was on the label, Drake is one of the GOATs, and there were runs like Tyga that some artists wish they had. But if you ask Wayne himself, Nicki Minaj is the greatest Young Money artist of all time.

Speaking on Complex’s GOAT Talk series last week, Lil Wayne revealed Nicki’s status as the YM goat. “GOAT Young Money artist? Nicki Minaj,” Wayne said.

Appearing on the show with Lil Wayne was 2 Chainz, who agreed, “I would say Nicki too.”

You can hear it below.





