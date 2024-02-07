Bravolebrity Kandi Burruss Announced She Is Not Returning to ‘RHOA’

First, I bet you didn’t know Kandi Burruss was reportedly earning $2 million bucks a season as a cast member of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which by all standards makes her the highest-paid “Bravolebrity.” WOW. So it is a big surprise that after 14 drama-filled seasons, Burruss is exiting the franchise as she just announced what she calls “a break.”

ICYMI, Burruss first came to the show in the second season. She was already a celebrity in her own right and gave credibility to the franchise as the first big name from outside the Bravo reality world to join the cast. She has used the platform more than most housewives as a bonafide entrepreneur with her adult toy line, restaurants, cosmetics, clothing, acting on series like The Chi, and most recently, acting AND producing Broadway productions. But we say all that to say the news hits the Bravo world during a major cast shakeup for RHOA.

Burruss made the surprise announcement on the red carpet for the 2024 Grammy Awards. She spoke to Variety and exclusively confirmed her exit. “I’m not really keeping up right now,” Burruss said, “I’m not keeping up. I already said it, so I’ll tell you. I decided I’m not coming back this year. It’s been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long, but during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things.”

Then she added, “But it’s not just that. It’s just like, after you really have time to think, and a friend of mine was like, ‘Why do you keep doing it?’ And I was like, ‘Well, I think because I’ve just been doing it for so long, it feels weird to think not to do it?’ So I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m going to take a break, I’m going to take a moment… I’m not coming back this year.’”

If you were keeping up, Burruss previously mentioned on her Instagram Live stream that “she grew frustrated with waiting for casting decisions to be made. She won’t skip a beat with the varying projects she is part of,” as reported by Shadow and Act.

Well, good luck, Burruss; we’re sure there’s nothing but big things ahead, and maybe a return to RHOA is in her future. Stay tuned.





