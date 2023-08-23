Wrestling Legend Terry Funk Dead at Age 79

Wrestling legend Terry Funk has passed away. The wrestler was 79 years old at the time of death. Hitting social media, Mick Foley, professionally known as Dude Love and Cactus Jack, confirmed Funk’s death.

“Terry Funk is gone,” Foley wrote. “I just talked to Terry’s daughter, Brandee, who gave me the awful news. He was my mentor, my idol, one of the closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw.

“If you get the chance, look up a Terry Funk match or a Terry Funk promo, and give thanks that this incredible man gave so much, for so long, to so many. There will never be another like him. May God bless Terry, his friends, family and all who loved him. RIP my dear friend – it was an honor to know you. #RIPTerryFunk”

Terry Funk was an American actor and professional wrestler who made history in the sport of wrestling. Funk, who comes from a wrestling family, debuted professionally in 1965. He is known for his brutal and brawler-style battles, frequently testing the limits of the sport. Funk’s involvement in numerous wrestling organizations, such as the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) and Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW), helped him become well-known. He held several championships, and his feuds with legendary wrestlers like Ric Flair and Dusty Rhodes are immortalized in the annals of professional wrestling. Funk made a foray into acting outside of the ring, appearing in movies and television programs.





