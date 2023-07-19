23
YG, Saweetie & Tyga Announce ‘STR8 TO THE KLUB TOUR’

Love is in the air! Just a few days after YG and Saweetie were seen boo’ed up for date night in Los Angeles, it looks like the lovebirds have been keeping this exciting news in the vault. Today, YG, Saweetie, and Tyga announce their STR8 TO THE KLUB Tour, a true West Coast lineup if there ever was one.

The trio is slated to perform 14 arena shows in 13 North American cities, kicking things off on September 21st at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento and concluding at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles on November 22nd. This serves as YG’s second headlining tour this year, on the heels of his Red Cup Tour. This will be Tyga and Saweetie’s first headlining tour this year.

This isn’t the first time YG and Saweetie showed PDA, previously sighted cuddling up backstage at Rolling Loud Los Angeles. Additionally, the two were seen on baecation in Cabo at the end of May, with photos of them kissing and snuggled by the cool. The two collaborated on Mozzy’s “In My Face” record just last year, alongside 2 Chainz.

Tickets for the STR8 TO THE KLUB TOUR go on sale this Friday, July 21st, at 10am local time. Visit www.str8totheklub.com.

YG, TYGA, AND SAWEETIE “STR8 TO THE KLUB TOUR” DATES

Thursday, September 21, 2023                Sacramento, CA             Golden 1 Center

Friday, September 22, 2023                     San Francisco, CA           Chase Center

Saturday, September 23, 2023                Las Vegas, NV                 Thomas & Mack Center

Wednesday, September 27, 2023           Glendale, AZ                   Desert Diamond Arena

Thursday, September 28, 2023                Tucson, AZ                       Tucson Arena

Friday, September 29, 2023                     Ontario, CA                     Toyota Arena

Wednesday, October 4, 2023                   Tacoma, WA                    Tacoma Dome

Thursday, October 5, 2023                       Vancouver, BC                PNE Forum

Friday, October 6, 2023                             Vancouver, BC                PNE Forum

Saturday, October 7, 2023                        Portland, OR                   Moda Center

Tuesday, October 10, 2023                       Denver, CO                      Ball Arena

Thursday, October 12, 2023                     Dallas, TX                        The Factory in Deep Ellum

Saturday, October 14, 2023                      San Diego, CA                 Pechanga Arena San Diego

Wednesday, November 22, 2023            Los Angeles, CA              Kia Forum






