Young Dolph’s Alleged Killers Get New Trial Date

news reports have confirmed that the two men who were arrested and charged for the murder of Young Dolph have recently received a new trial date.

Both the prosecution and defense have contributed to the delay of the murder trial of Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, which was originally scheduled for March, but pushed back until this month. Now, the new start date for the murder trial is set for September 23.

Shelby County Judge Jennifer J. Mitchell was not happy granting the motion of continuance, stating, “I was really anxious to get this case over and done with starting this week, but they both expressed to the court the desire to get experts in. So I allowed the continuance to occur.”

Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., was shot and killed in front of a bakery in November 2021. Two other men have also been charged for their involvement in the killing. Jemarcus Johnson has pleaded guilty to three counts of being an accessory after the fact, but has not yet been sentenced. Hernandez Govan has also been accused of ordering the killing, which he has denied. He is also currently waiting on a trial date.





