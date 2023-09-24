29
48
47
14
15
9
44
2
40
24
11
26
20
4
37
34
30
23
32
5
25
3
33
31
22
50
35
49
13
10
46
7
38
18
39
21
8
43
16
45
1

Wales vs Australia LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

140 3 minutes read


Wales and Australia today meet in another mouth-watering Rugby World Cup clash. The Wallabies have entered the ‘must win’ territory following last week’s shock defeat to Fiji, piling the pressure on already under-fire coach, Eddie Jones.

Failure to win would leave Australia needing a miracle to progress past the pool stage and they will meet a Wales side who have so far picked up maximum points in Lyon. They are on quite through yet and a heavy defeat could prove costly to their last-eight ambitions but Warren Gatland knows any manner of victory would ensure safe progress.


Source link

140 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Manchester United players ‘disturbed’ by ‘pathetic’ Bruno Fernandes attitude, claims Micah Richards

Manchester United players ‘disturbed’ by ‘pathetic’ Bruno Fernandes attitude, claims Micah Richards

Terence Crawford dismantles Errol Spence to make history as undisputed welterweight champion

Terence Crawford dismantles Errol Spence to make history as undisputed welterweight champion

Chris Billam-Smith takes Lawrence Okolie’s WBO world title with scrappy points win in Bournemouth

Chris Billam-Smith takes Lawrence Okolie’s WBO world title with scrappy points win in Bournemouth

Johnny Sexton: Ireland captain free to play at World Cup after receiving three-match ban

Johnny Sexton: Ireland captain free to play at World Cup after receiving three-match ban

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo