Wales vs Australia LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

Wales and Australia today meet in another mouth-watering Rugby World Cup clash. The Wallabies have entered the ‘must win’ territory following last week’s shock defeat to Fiji, piling the pressure on already under-fire coach, Eddie Jones.

Failure to win would leave Australia needing a miracle to progress past the pool stage and they will meet a Wales side who have so far picked up maximum points in Lyon. They are on quite through yet and a heavy defeat could prove costly to their last-eight ambitions but Warren Gatland knows any manner of victory would ensure safe progress.

Gatland made wholesale changes for the win over Portugal, allowing him to name his strongest side at the OL Stadium. Australia’s response has been to bring Ben Donaldson from full-back to fly-half, dropping Carter Gordon to the bench. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!