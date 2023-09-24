Wales vs Australia LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

Wales and Australia today meet in another mouth-watering Rugby World Cup clash. The Wallabies have entered the ‘must win’ territory following last week’s shock defeat to Fiji, piling the pressure on already under-fire coach, Eddie Jones.
Failure to win would leave Australia needing a miracle to progress past the pool stage and they will meet a Wales side who have so far picked up maximum points in Lyon. They are on quite through yet and a heavy defeat could prove costly to their last-eight ambitions but Warren Gatland knows any manner of victory would ensure safe progress.
Gatland made wholesale changes for the win over Portugal, allowing him to name his strongest side at the OL Stadium. Australia’s response has been to bring Ben Donaldson from full-back to fly-half, dropping Carter Gordon to the bench. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!
Live updates
Wales vs Australia: Here come the athems!
Closing in on kick-off…
Wales vs Australia: Teams en route to the pitch!
What a game we have here tonight. We’re almost there.
Eddie Jones to ITV Sport
“There’s going to be a lot of noise, it’s about getting on the front-foot.”
Eddie Jones pledges tactical rethink for Australia in key Wales showdown
Eddie Jones has pledged a tactical rethink to keep Australia‘s Rugby World Cup hopes alive.
The Wallabies were felled 22-15 by Fiji in Saint-Etienne on Sunday, plunging their quarter-final hopes into jeopardy.
Australia face Wales in Lyon on Sunday for a do-or-die Pool C battle, and ex-England boss Jones admitted going back to the drawing board.
The Wallabies have lost prop Taniela Tupou and lock Will Skelton to injury, and Jones conceded that without their main power forwards Australia have had to concoct a new gameplan.
Scenes outside the ground
Party atmosphere in Lyon!
Latest odds
Betfair – Wales vs Australia
Wales – 10/11
Draw – 17/1
Australia – 1/1
Betfair – Rugby World Cup Winner
South Africa – 3/1
Ireland – 3/1
France – 3/1
New Zealand – 7/2
England – 11/1
Australia – 25/1
Wales – 30/1
Fiji – 30/1
Argentina – 30/1
Scotland – 80/1
Japan – 425/1
Italy – 500/1
Tonga – 500/1
Georgia – 500/1
Samoa – 500/1
Portugal – 500/1
David Campese: Australia will win against ‘not great’ Wales team by at least five points
The Wallabies will win by at least five points. They are in the same position as Fiji were last week; desperate backs to the wall do or die. Win or go home. They have just got to stay calm and look after the ball.
The Wales team is a good team but not a great team. Australia will win. And the injury to Max Jorgensen means Eddie could well bring in a reliable goalkicker from Australia A who are over in Europe. They are going to need a world-class goalkicker. And Bernard Foley, James O’Connor and Noah Lolesio are over there so don’t be surprised if one of them is called up.
The World Cup is a kicking competition and the imperative is to keep the scoreboard ticking over with three points.
Campese was speaking to Vegas Insider.
‘F***ing explain!’: Eddie Jones hit with X-rated rant after Australia loss
Former Australia wing Drew Mitchell has launched an X-rated tirade against Wallabies boss Eddie Jones’ Rugby World Cup plans.
Mitchell took aim at former England boss Jones’ selection policy with the Wallabies in danger of not reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in World Cup history.
The 39-year-old’s foul-mouthed salvo might have struck Jones, but also caught Fiji in the crossfire.
Mitchell lambasted Australia for losing to Fiji, in Sunday’s 22-15 defeat in St Etienne – only to cop criticism from Flying Fijians head coach Simon Raiwalui.
While 71-cap former Wallaby Mitchell questioned Jones’ decision to omit veterans Quade Cooper and Michael Hooper from his World Cup ranks, Fiji wound up as collateral damage in the rant.
Raiwalui represented Fiji but was raised in Australia, and quickly admonished Mitchell on social media for his “condescending” remarks.
Jones paints daydream picture as Australia prepare for crunch Wales clash
Eddie Jones painted a daydream picture of an alternate, idyllic reality, teaching in a backwater school in Australia.
A world away from Test rugby coaching, Jones would split his time between work and home, taking a packed lunch from the wife and being back in time for tea.
But Jones is not enjoying a 2.4 children existence, that was all a figment of his imagination.
The 63-year-old is in the midst of scrambling to save his job, and also ignite Australia’s World Cup campaign.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Wales had not beaten Australia since 2008 before a run of three consecutive wins between 2018-2021.
The last meeting came in Cardiff during the 2022 round of autumn internationals, when Wales led 34-13 before inexplicably losing 39-34 under Wayne Pivac, who was sacked after a dire run of just three wins from the calendar year.
Wales wins: 13
Australia wins: 31
Draws: 1
