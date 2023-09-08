Wales vs Fiji: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

Warren Gatland’s side have been through an intense 15-week period of training camps to put a difficult year for Welsh rugby behind them at this autumn’s tournament in France.

Fiji, however, will be confident after they beat England for the first time ever last month and certainly have the tools to hurt a Wales team who remain unconvincing.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Wales vs Fiji is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time on Sunday September 10, 2023.

Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux will host.

Where to watch Wales vs Fiji

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be live on free-to-air channels ITV1, STV and S4C.

Live stream: The BBC iPlayer, ITVX, S4C Online and STV Player (all free with a subscription) will offer a live stream service.

Wales vs Fiji team news

Taulupe Faletau is fit to feature despite missing all three warm-up games last month with a calf problem, while Jac Morgan will captain the side.

Dewi Lake is not included due to a lack of training time, though George North makes his 17th appearance at the Rugby World Cup in midfield alongside Nick Tompkins.

Taulupe Faletau is fit after a calf problem / PA

Fiji, meanwhile, were dealt a huge blow on the eve of the tournament after Caleb Muntz suffered a knee injury and was duly forced to pull out.

Wales vs Fiji lineups

Wales XV: L Williams; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Adams; Biggar, G Davies; G Thomas, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, Wainwright, Morgan (c), Faletau.

Replacements: Dee, Domachowski, Lewis, D Jenkins, Reffell, T Williams, Costelow, Dyer

Fiji XV: Droasese; Ravutaumada, Nayacalevu (c), Radradra, Habosi; Tela, Lomani; Mawi, Matavesi, Tagi; Nasilsila, Cirikidaveta; Tuisue, Tagitagivalu, Mata

Replacements: Ikanivere, Ravai, Doge, Mayanavanua, Botia, Kurukvoli, Tuisova, Maqala

Wales vs Fiji prediction

There is a real feeling that Fiji can claim a big scalp to kick off their campaign in France but the loss of star man Muntz is major blow.

Wales simply have to win and do have enough to edge it.

Wales to win, by over 5 points.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Wales wins: 11

Draws: 1

Fiji wins: 1

Wales vs Fiji latest odds

Wales to win: 4/9

Draw: 19/1

Fiji to win: 15/8

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.