Wales vs Fiji: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

Warren Gatland’s side have been through an intense 15-week period of training camps to put a difficult year for Welsh rugby behind them at this autumn’s tournament in France.
Fiji, however, will be confident after they beat England for the first time ever last month and certainly have the tools to hurt a Wales team who remain unconvincing.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Wales vs Fiji is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time on Sunday September 10, 2023.
Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux will host.
Where to watch Wales vs Fiji
TV channel: In the UK, the game will be live on free-to-air channels ITV1, STV and S4C.
Live stream: The BBC iPlayer, ITVX, S4C Online and STV Player (all free with a subscription) will offer a live stream service.
LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.
Wales vs Fiji team news
Taulupe Faletau is fit to feature despite missing all three warm-up games last month with a calf problem, while Jac Morgan will captain the side.
Dewi Lake is not included due to a lack of training time, though George North makes his 17th appearance at the Rugby World Cup in midfield alongside Nick Tompkins.
Fiji, meanwhile, were dealt a huge blow on the eve of the tournament after Caleb Muntz suffered a knee injury and was duly forced to pull out.
Wales vs Fiji lineups
Wales XV: L Williams; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Adams; Biggar, G Davies; G Thomas, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, Wainwright, Morgan (c), Faletau.
Replacements: Dee, Domachowski, Lewis, D Jenkins, Reffell, T Williams, Costelow, Dyer
Fiji XV: Droasese; Ravutaumada, Nayacalevu (c), Radradra, Habosi; Tela, Lomani; Mawi, Matavesi, Tagi; Nasilsila, Cirikidaveta; Tuisue, Tagitagivalu, Mata
Replacements: Ikanivere, Ravai, Doge, Mayanavanua, Botia, Kurukvoli, Tuisova, Maqala
Wales vs Fiji prediction
There is a real feeling that Fiji can claim a big scalp to kick off their campaign in France but the loss of star man Muntz is major blow.
Wales simply have to win and do have enough to edge it.
Wales to win, by over 5 points.
Head to head (h2h) history and results
Wales wins: 11
Draws: 1
Fiji wins: 1
Wales vs Fiji latest odds
Wales to win: 4/9
Draw: 19/1
Fiji to win: 15/8
Odds via Betfair and subject to change.
Source link