30
34
33
32
39
48
31
7
9
10
47
49
13
44
50
40
1
21
46
24
45
29
37
15
14
22
20
23
2
8
35
5
43
25
11
4
38
16
18
3
26

Wales vs Fiji: Rugby World Cup kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds

145 1 minute read


Warren Gatland’s side have been through an intense 15-week period of training camps to put a difficult year for Welsh rugby behind them at this autumn’s tournament in France.

Fiji, however, will be confident after they beat England for the first time ever last month and certainly have the tools to hurt a Wales team who remain unconvincing.


Source link

145 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea agree Caicedo terms; Arsenal make new Timber bid; Man Utd deal done; Spurs offer

Transfer news LIVE! Chelsea agree Caicedo terms; Arsenal make new Timber bid; Man Utd deal done; Spurs offer

United Hit Nine To Equal Record Win, Wolves, Blades, Palace Net Important Wins

United Hit Nine To Equal Record Win, Wolves, Blades, Palace Net Important Wins

Chelsea FC owners send fan message after dire first season: ‘We will do better’

Chelsea FC owners send fan message after dire first season: ‘We will do better’

Moises Caicedo: Why Arsenal and Chelsea are ready for £80m transfer battle this summer

Moises Caicedo: Why Arsenal and Chelsea are ready for £80m transfer battle this summer

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo