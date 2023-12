West Ham can’t afford to take Freiburg lightly, despite their 2-1 win in Germany back in October. On a run of three straight victories across all competitions, Christian Streich’s side currently sit eighth in the Bundesliga and can claim top spot in the group by beating the Hammers tonight, having hit five past Backa Topola and Olympiacos in consecutive games. Follow West Ham vs Freiburg live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium.