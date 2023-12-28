When does Luke Littler play again? PDC World Darts Championship fixture list

Luke Littler beat Canadian Matt Campbell as he cruised into the last 16 of the PDC World Championship winning 4-1.
The 16-year-old sensation initially raced into the lead after going 3-0 up, dazzling the crowd at London’s Alexandra Palace.
In his fourth set, the Warrington-born star missed a bullseye to win the match, before a 164 checkout set Mr Littler on his way to victory in the fifth.
The teenager is the youngest ever player to reach the last 16 of the World Championship, before confirming he would once again be celebrating his victory with a kebab, something which is fast becoming a tradition for the 16-year-old.
He will now play either Jim Williams or Raymond van Barneveld in the next round.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Littler said he just lets his darts “do the talking”.
He said: “As soon as I won that first game against Christian Kist [last week], I just settled. When I went 2-0 up, I tried to calm myself down and I kept my composure and got over the line.
“I have been watching my highlights every day.”
“Barney [Van Barneveld] has said nice words about me and Jimmy has beaten Peter Wright, so they are both in form, but I’ll take whoever.”
Later on Wednesday, England’s Michael Smith defended his title, comfortably defeating Latvia’s Madars Razma 4-1, while three-time champion Michael van Gerwen beat fellow Dutchman Richard Veenstra 4-0 to also seal his place in the last 16.
Full schedule and fixtures for the 2024 World Darts Championship
Thursday December 28
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
3x Third Round
Florian Hempel vs Stephen Bunting (R3)
Joe Cullen vs Ryan Searle (R3)
Ross Smith vs Chris Dobey (R3)
Evening Session (7pm)
3x Third Round
Gerwyn Price vs Brendan Dolan (R3)
Luke Humphries vs Ricardo Pietreczko (R3)
Ricky Evans vs Daryl Gurney (R3)
Friday December 29
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
3x Third Round
Damon Heta vs Berry van Peer (R3)
Jonny Clayton vs Krzysztof Ratajski (R3)
Jim Williams vs Raymond van Barneveld (R3)
Evening Session (7pm)
1x Third Round, 2x Fourth Round
Boris Krcmar v Gary Anderson (R3)
2x Fourth Round TBC
Saturday December 30
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
3x Fourth Round
Evening Session (7:30pm)
3x Fourth Round
Monday January 1
Afternoon Session (12:30pm)
2x Quarter-Finals
Evening Session (7pm)
2x Quarter-Finals
Tuesday January 2 (7:30pm)
2x Semi-Finals
Wednesday January 3 (7pm)
Final
