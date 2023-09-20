Manchester United XI vs Bayern: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League

United get their Champions League campaign underway with their toughest assignment in Group A, and will do so with two more players added to a lengthy injury list.

Wan-Bissaka is set to be out for several weeks after picking up an injury against Brighton, while Maguire has not travelled to Germany after suffering an issue in training.

“He had some complaints and we have to see how bad it is,” Erik ten Hag said when discussing Maguire in his pre-match press conference.

“So he finished training but it was not good enough to travel.”

Raphael Varane and Mason Mount are both back in training but are not in the group that flew out to Munich, while Sofyan Amrabat has been working away from the first-team squad and is not yet ready to make his debut.

United’s defence against Bayern is likely to pick itself, with Diogo Dalot and Sergio Reguilon the fit full-backs, and Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof the available centre-backs to Ten Hag.

The diamond shape did not work against Brighton, so United could revert to a more familiar 4-3-3 shape. That would likely see Bruno Fernandes start on the right, with Marcus Rashford moving back to his more preferred left-wing role.

Predicted Man United XI (4-3-3): Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Reguilon; Casemiro, Eriksen, McTominay; Fernandes, Hojlund, Rashford

Doubts: None

Injured: Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Shaw, Malacia, Mainoo, Diallo, Mount, Varane, Amrabat

Unavailable: Sancho, Antony

Time and date: 8pm, Wednesday September 20, 2023

Venue: Allianz Arena