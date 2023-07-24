9
Galatasaray reveal Wilfried Zaha wage as winger completes free transfer from Crystal Palace

The Turkish club announced his arrival on Monday night after he rejected an offer to stay at Crystal Palace, as well as contracts at Lazio, Al-Nassr and Gala’s rivals, Fenerbahce.

As part of Zaha’s unveiling, it was confirmed that he will recieve a €2.3million (£2m) signing-on fee for joining the Istanbul team.


