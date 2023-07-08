39
Wimbledon 2023: Katie Boulter suffers heavy defeat against Elena Rybakina as British singles hopes end

O

n day six of Wimbledon, British hopes in the singles are at an end.

A year after Cameron Norrie surprised with a run to the semi-finals, Katie Boulter bowed out in a 6-1, 6-1 loss to Elena Rybakina to mean no home hopes in the fourth round.

Boulter arrived on court with a wide smile and to rapturous applause from an expectant audience, some perhaps concerned about Merton Council’s 11pm curfew, which had perhaps proved Andy Murray’s earlier undoing.


