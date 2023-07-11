47
3
34
28
7
35
38
37
43
29
39
21
49
10
24
20
23
2
9
30
31
4
14
45
11
8
5
13
48
15
40
50
18
33
1
32
44
25
26
22
46
16

Wimbledon order of play today: Novak Djokovic makes swift return to Centre Court

139 1 minute read


After his fourth-round win over Hubert Hurkacz was spread out over two days due to a late start on Sunday, he’s back in quarter-final action in SW19 with a quarter-final tie against Andrey Rublev.

Before that, women’s No1 seed Iga Swiatek takes on Elina Svitolina, who has become a popular character during this summer’s Wimbledon.


Source link

139 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Djokovic vs Alcaraz: French Open poised for blockbuster semi-final between tennis’ old and new

Djokovic vs Alcaraz: French Open poised for blockbuster semi-final between tennis’ old and new

Bruno Saltor to stay on at Chelsea as Mauricio Pochettino opts to keep popular Graham Potter appointment

Bruno Saltor to stay on at Chelsea as Mauricio Pochettino opts to keep popular Graham Potter appointment

Transfer news LIVE! New Rice to Arsenal delay; Chelsea in new Vlahovic talks; Solomon to Spurs today; Man Utd

Transfer news LIVE! New Rice to Arsenal delay; Chelsea in new Vlahovic talks; Solomon to Spurs today; Man Utd

Soccer24

Rusike linked with another SA top-flight club

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo