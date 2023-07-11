Wimbledon order of play today: Novak Djokovic makes swift return to Centre Court

After his fourth-round win over Hubert Hurkacz was spread out over two days due to a late start on Sunday, he’s back in quarter-final action in SW19 with a quarter-final tie against Andrey Rublev.

Before that, women’s No1 seed Iga Swiatek takes on Elina Svitolina, who has become a popular character during this summer’s Wimbledon.

Elsewhere, Brits Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski feature in doubles action as they look to fly the home flag.

Wimbledon day nine schedule | Order of play for Tuesday, July 11, 2023

All times BST, from 11am unless stated. Seeds in brackets.

Centre Court (1.30pm)

Iga Swiatek (1) v Elina Svitolina

Andrey Rublev (7) v Novak Djokovic (2)

Court 1 (1pm)

Jessica Pegula (4) v Marketa Vondrousova

Jannik Sinner (8) v Roman Safiullin

Court 2

Marcel Granollers & Federico Zeballos (15) v Robert Galloway & Lloyd George Harris

Jamie Murray & Michael Venus (13) v Hugo Nys & Jan Zielinski (4)

Caroline Garcia & Luisa Stefani v Su-Wei Hsieh & Barbora Zahlavova Strycova

Court 3

Caroline Dolehide & Shuai Zhang (16) v Oksana Kalashnikova & Iryna Shymanovich

Wesley Koolhof & Neal Skupski (1) v Max Purcell & Jordan Thompson

