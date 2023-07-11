Wimbledon order of play today: Novak Djokovic makes swift return to Centre Court

After his fourth-round win over Hubert Hurkacz was spread out over two days due to a late start on Sunday, he’s back in quarter-final action in SW19 with a quarter-final tie against Andrey Rublev.
Before that, women’s No1 seed Iga Swiatek takes on Elina Svitolina, who has become a popular character during this summer’s Wimbledon.
Elsewhere, Brits Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski feature in doubles action as they look to fly the home flag.
Wimbledon day nine schedule | Order of play for Tuesday, July 11, 2023
All times BST, from 11am unless stated. Seeds in brackets.
Centre Court (1.30pm)
- Iga Swiatek (1) v Elina Svitolina
- Andrey Rublev (7) v Novak Djokovic (2)
Court 1 (1pm)
- Jessica Pegula (4) v Marketa Vondrousova
- Jannik Sinner (8) v Roman Safiullin
Court 2
- Marcel Granollers & Federico Zeballos (15) v Robert Galloway & Lloyd George Harris
- Jamie Murray & Michael Venus (13) v Hugo Nys & Jan Zielinski (4)
- Caroline Garcia & Luisa Stefani v Su-Wei Hsieh & Barbora Zahlavova Strycova
Court 3
- Caroline Dolehide & Shuai Zhang (16) v Oksana Kalashnikova & Iryna Shymanovich
- Wesley Koolhof & Neal Skupski (1) v Max Purcell & Jordan Thompson
