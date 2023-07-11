Women’s Ashes: Buoyant England dare to dream ahead of ODIs but little more margin for error

A s one Ashes pauses for breath, another sweeps towards its conclusion — and that it does so with the series still well and truly on the line tells of how England’s women are closing the gap to one of the finest teams in the history of sport.

Things did not look so great this time last week, when after defeats in the one-off Test and first T20, Heather Knight’s side were 6-0 down and in must-win mode already. But after doing just that at the Kia Oval and Lord’s — Australia’s first consecutive losses since 2017 — England have pegged the multi-format deficit back to 6-4. That, even with three ODIs still to come, equals England’s tally from the past two Ashes series, both of which ended in 12-4 defeats, and this time there have been no washouts, no draws, no points shared. This time, they have earned every one.

Heading to Bristol, though, there is no sense of settling, the battle of a T20 series won and opening up what is still a slim, but no longer unfathomable, opportunity in the Ashes battle.

“Getting a series win against Australia is special,” said seamer Lauren Bell, who had just finished her GCSEs the last time England managed it six years ago. “After the first two games, we felt like we could win and we just needed to do a few things better. Now we can push on to the ODIs. We’ve got a lot of confidence in the group now.”

That growing sense of belief has been tangible. Australia have made a habit of winning matches from nigh-on impossible positions; their aura overwhelming to those who come close, as India found in last year’s Commonwealth Games final, when they lost eight wickets for 34 to bid the gold medal farewell. In the dying stages of both England’s wins last week, there were moments when you feared similar cruel twists at the end of matches largely led by the home side. At the Oval, with Australia needing 50 runs to win off just three overs, Georgia Wareham (below, bottom) hit 19 off a single one to jangle the nerves. At Lord’s, in sight of the line, England lost Nat Sciver-Brunt and Knight, the experienced heads most likely to take them home, in the space of three balls. Crucially, though, in both instances, when previously they might have crumbled, England closed out.

Still, there is almost no margin for error. An Australian win in any of the three ODIs will see them once again retain the Urn, while England must win at least two — and all three should they all produce results.

The bad news? That while Australia are the dominant force across all women’s cricket, their level of supremacy in ODIs — the premier format in the women’s game and lacking in T20’s inherent volatility — is on another scale. It is a little bit like the chap who spends too much of his life hustling in your local pub. Occasionally, you might beat him in a game of darts or whist, but on the pool table, you’ll do well to even burgle a frame.

Since losing to England in the 2017 Ashes, Australia have played 42 ODIs and won 41 of them, the sole defeat coming away in India almost two years ago. In that time, they have swept the ODI legs of two Ashes series and taken England’s World Cup crown, beating Knight’s team by 71 runs in the final in Christchurch last year.

From the position England were in seven days ago, wresting back the Ashes now would more than make amends.