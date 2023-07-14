How to register for the Wimbledon 2024 tickets ballot

T his weekend, the prestigious Wimbledon Championships are set to be bustling, and organisers have said there is “unprecedented” demand from fans hoping to see history being made.

Tunisian star Ons Jabeur, 28, is aiming to become the first African or Arab female winner of a Grand Slam when she competes in the women’s final on Centre Court on Saturday.

There has been a surge of fans attending the tournament this year, with the first five days of competition the most attended since before the pandemic. Sally Bolton, chief executive of the All England Club, said: “There has been incredible demand from the public to join us here at Wimbledon for the championships 2023.



Wimbledon 2023 | Tennis Fans





“We’ve had an unprecedented number and we’ve been particularly pleased to see international guests return this year with a significant number of tennis fans joining us from the USA, Germany, and Italy.

“We want Wimbledon to be for everyone and that’s why we are one of the few major sporting events to allow thousands of on-the-day sales, ranging from Centre Court tickets to grounds passes.”

Fans can already register for 2024 — and good news, there is also an opportunity for last-minute tickets to this year’s Championships. So, if you’d like to see some of your favourite tennis stars in the flesh go head to head, there is hope.

Find out below how you can be part of the fun.

How to get tickets for Wimbledon 2023

Fans can still buy one of the limited number of tickets available for Centre Court and No.1 Court, sold on best available, one-per-person basis in the queue — and are non-transferable.

Ticket sales start at 9.45am in AELTC Wimbledon Park, while the Grounds open at 10am.

Head to the end of the queue to obtain a Queue Card, and the card will be dated and numbered with your position.

Hold onto your Queue Card until the ticket sales structure opens, and you’ll then be able to purchase a Championships ticket. The queue can start the evening before the day’s play, with many fans arriving early in the morning.

More information can be found here, with ticket prices here.

How to get tickets for Wimbledon 2024

Fans keen to grab a ticket for 2024 can now declare their interest. The tournament is scheduled from July 1-14.

The Wimbledon Public Ballot will return and entry opens in September 2023. Fans can register now and will be sent the latest information on ticketing for The Championships 2024 here.