Wimbledon take first step towards ambitious expansion plan as councillors recommended to grant planning

W imbledon’s ambitious and controversial expansion plans have taken a major step to being realised after councillors were on Monday recommended to grant planning permission.

Proposals for 38 grass tennis courts and an 8,000-seater show court have been met with increasing objections from residents, environmental groups and even local MPs.

But a 450-page report by planning officers to Merton Council recommended that councillors, when they meet to discuss the issue on Thursday October 26, give the go ahead for a project which has faced months of delays over its complexities and the objections.

It is the first major step by the All England Club in its bid to expand. Merton Council’s planning committee will vote on the matter a week on Thursday, with their counterparts at Wandsworth Council, whose borders also cover part of the proposed site, expected to vote on the matter next month.

Any decision by both councils would then be referred to the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and the Greater London Authority.

But the recommendation will be a body blow to opponents who had likened it to a “David and Goliath” battle.

There are a variety of objections ranging from its environmental impact, the legality of the proposal and fears the showcourt could be used for events outside of the Wimbledon fortnight.

Another issue only partly touched upon in the planning report concerns the issues of the covenants for the land between Merton Council and the All England Club, when the latter bought the golf course in 1993, over its future. Back then, All England Club chair John Curry said: “We completely understand and support everyone’s determination to keep the land open, and we purchased the land on that basis.”

Then-Merton Council leader Tony Colman said the council was “resolute that the land will be retained as open space. All England has bought the land knowing this is our policy and is aware that we should not allow development of the site”.

The planning application, which was initially put forward by the All England Club in July 2021, is two fold. It is for full planning permission for 38 grass courts for Wimbledon qualifying, lake alterations, a new boardwalk and maintenance buildings. But it also includedsoutline planning permission for the 8,000-seater showcourt.

As part of the proposals, it is recommended Wimbledon spend £8.5million on “enhancing Wimbledon Park in heritage, recreational and amenity terms”, make at least seven of the new courts open to the public from mid-July until mid-September, offer tours to local residents.