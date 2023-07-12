32
48
29
44
1
30
26
39
50
15
14
43
16
20
22
11
13
46
4
34
8
28
24
9
40
3
35
38
49
10
21
5
37
18
31
2
7
23
33
45
25
47

Heather Knight hails ‘remarkable’ England fight as thrilling ODI win keeps Ashes dream alive

143 1 minute read


H

eather Knight hailed England’s fight after she and “hero” Kate Cross completed a remarkable run-chase to level the Women’s Ashes in Bristol.

Australia have been one win away from retaining the Urn since winning the First T20 at Edgbaston to take a 6-0 lead in the series earlier this month, but England’s victory in the First ODI was their third on the spin and has dragged the scoreline back to 6-6.


Source link

143 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic sees off Stan Wawrinka to reach fourth round

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic sees off Stan Wawrinka to reach fourth round

James Anderson ‘didn’t enjoy’ a single over he bowled in opener and backs Rehan Ahmed for Lord’s

James Anderson ‘didn’t enjoy’ a single over he bowled in opener and backs Rehan Ahmed for Lord’s

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Roy Hodgson agrees to stay on as Crystal Palace manager after impressive return

Roy Hodgson agrees to stay on as Crystal Palace manager after impressive return

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo