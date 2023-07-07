Euro 2023 kick-off time, TV channel and live stream

England will be looking to win their first U21 European Championship title since 1984 when they take on Spain in the Adjarabet Arena in Batumi, Georgia on Saturday night.

Lee Carsley’s side have made light work of reaching a first final since 2009 after winning all three of their group games against the Czech Republic, Israel and Germany before defeating Portugal and Israel again in the knockouts.

The Young Lions have impressed at both ends of the pitch, scoring 10 goals and keeping a clean sheet in all five of their matches so far. Only Saturday’s opponents Spain have outscored them with 13.

England have spread the goals around with Anthony Gordon, Emile Smith Rowe and Cameron Archer all netting twice while Morgan Gibs-White has provided a tournament-leading three assists.

They will face a stern test against an experienced and talented Spain outfit, though, and will have to be wary of Manchester City defender Sergio Gomez and Sporting Braga forward Abel Ruiz, who have each scored three times in the tournament.

How to watch U21 Euro 2023 final Date: Saturday 8 July Kick-off time: 5pm BST TV channel: Channel 4 Stream: Channel4.com or Channel 4 app

Up until now, England fans have had to watch the U21s matches on Uefa’s website, however the final will be shown live on terrestrial TV after Channel 4 secured the rights.

Jules Breach will lead Channel 4’s coverage, while Steve Bower will be on commentary duty. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 5pm BST with build-up expected to begin at around 4.45pm.

Channel 4’s chief content officer Ian Katz said: “Channel 4 has brought a number of historic sporting moments to a free to air audience in recent years and we’re delighted that the nation will be able to watch England’s Under-21s as they attempt to make their own bit of history against Spain on Saturday.

”The Young Lions final will be part of a bumper weekend of sport on Channel 4 with live coverage of qualifying for the British GP earlier on Saturday and the Grand Prix itself on Sunday.”

Analysis: England have righted the wrongs of the past

By Daniel Storey, i ‘s chief football writer

England began this tournament with a more pressing aim: righting the wrongs of previous cycles. Since reaching the European Championship final in 2009 (and 11 of that squad played senior international football), England have been routinely awful at U21 level.

Italy 2019 was a low point. In Cesena, we watched as England conceded five goals after the 85th minute in their first two group games and crashed out. They then went to San Marino to perform a different trick, losing a lead three times against Croatia.

That squad was full of talent: Dean Henderson, Fikayo Tomori, James Maddison, Phil Foden, Harvey Barnes, Mason Mount, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tammy Abraham and more.

England – and Lee Carsley – have righted those wrongs this summer. They have won every game in their run to the final and haven’t conceded a goal.