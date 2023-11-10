Matthew Perry’s Ex-Lovers Before His Death Revealed

Matthew Perry and Valerie Bertinelli went from costars to quick flings after working on Sydney.

In his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the late Friends actor revealed he made out with the actress secretly while her then-husband, Eddie Van Halen, was a few feet away from them.

“It was happening — maybe she felt the same way I did,” he wrote. “I told her I had thought about doing that for a long time, and she had said it right back to me.”