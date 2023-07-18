Women’s World Cup 2023 opening ceremony: Start time, who is performing and how to watch for FREE live on TV

T he Women’s World Cup officially gets underway on Thursday, with the opening ceremony followed by the first match of the tournament.

It all begins in Auckland, with the World Cup split between New Zealand and Australia, and the first of 64 games in the space of a month sees Norway attempt to spoil the party.

They take on New Zealand at Eden Park, with co-hosts Australia getting their tournament up and running later in the day. England begin their bid for World Cup glory on Saturday.

Not much is known about what will take place during the opening ceremony, though as ever it can be expected to celebrate the culture of the host countries.

When is the Women’s World Cup opening ceremony?

The World Cup opening ceremony will be held at around 7.30am BST on Thursday July 20, 2022.

It will take place at Eden Park in Auckland, directly before the first game of the tournament between New Zealand and Norway.

How can I watch the Women’s World Cup opening ceremony?

TV channel: In the UK, BBC One will broadcast the ceremony and the match that follows live free-to-air, with coverage starting at 7.30am.

Live stream: The proceedings will also be shown on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Who is performing at the Women’s World Cup opening ceremony?

Singers Benee and Mallrat, from New Zealand and Australia respectively, are expected to perform ‘Do It Again’, the official song of the World Cup.

“Being a small part of this incredible celebration of women’s sport is an absolute dream come true for me,” Benee said.

“As a keen young football player I just couldn’t have imagined this. I’ve loved the experience of writing a song which I hope reflects my excitement at having the world’s biggest women’s sports event held on my home turf, and I can’t wait to perform Do It Again live with Mallrat at the opening ceremony.”

Details on who else will feature at the opening ceremony are limited.