YoungstaCPT on why he gave his 2019 South Africa Hip Hop award to his grandfather

YoungstaCPT is over the moon as he recently celebrated two years since the release of his 2019 album 3T. 

The star also revealed why he gave his 2019 South Africa Hip Hop award to his grandfather.

However, a fan commented on the rapper’s post mentioning that he loved the way his grandfather made the album with his stories and how he delivered them in the album.

The fan’s tweet read, “Your grandpa literally made the album King. He deserves an award. I liked his stories & how he told them“.

Youngsta responded to the fan mentioning that’s why he gave his grandfather is 2019 Hip Hop Award.

He wrote, “That’s Y? I gave the award to him…“.

See tweet below:



